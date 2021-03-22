Lunedì 22 Marzo 2021 | 19:07

ROMA
Covid, ritorno alle restrizioni nelle Filippine

ROMA
Covid, centro per le vaccinazioni a Melbourne

ROMA
Protesta contro la deforestazione in Sri Lanka

ROMA
Quinto anniversario degli attacchi terroristici in Belgio

ROMA
L'arrivo di 228mila dosi di vaccino AstraZeneca in Bolivia

ROMA
Inondazioni nel Nuovo Galles del Sud

ROMA
Manifestazione contro la Dad a Milano

ROMA
Terzo lockdown in Francia

ROMA
Slalom Gigante: Marta Bassino durante la premiazione

ROMA
Ancora disagi a Cremona, hub vaccinazioni Fiera semivuoti

ROMA
Matteo Salvini alla scuola di formazione politica della Lega

Il Biancorosso

la protesta
Bari, «Vergognatevi»: striscione dei tifosi contro squadra e club

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Ecco l'hub vaccini in Fiera, il più grande della Puglia. 31mila over 80 vaccinati. Lopalco: «Pronti a 50mila dosi al giorno»

Potenza
Covid, Eni dona 50 caschi respiratori, due ecografi e 240mila mascherine

FoggiaL'emergenza
Foggia, allestito a Borgo Mezzanone campo per migranti positivi al Covid

Materagiornata dell'acqua
L’esperto Unesco: «Così Matera può puntare sulla sostenibilità»

Brindisila denuncia
Pezze di Greco, locali confiscati alla mafia abbandonati

LecceAl Vito Fazzi
Lecce, focolaio Covid in Oncologia: già 7 morti su 11 pazienti contagiati

BatA Corato 11 casi
Feste in casa e in locali Bat, raffica di controlli: 80 multati, anche genitori di minorenni

Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, sit-in imprese appalto davanti Prefettura

ROMA

Quinto anniversario degli attacchi terroristici in Belgio

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09089650 Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium lay flowers at a ceremony at the Memorial to the victims of the attacks during events held for the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, 22 March 2021. On the same day in 2016 a total of 31 people were killed and hundreds others injured in terrorist attacks in the Brussels Airport and on the Maelbeek Metro station for which the so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) later had claimed responsibility. EPA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE / POOL (ANSA).

