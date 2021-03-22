Quinto anniversario degli attacchi terroristici in Belgio

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09089650 Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium lay flowers at a ceremony at the Memorial to the victims of the attacks during events held for the fifth anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, 22 March 2021. On the same day in 2016 a total of 31 people were killed and hundreds others injured in terrorist attacks in the Brussels Airport and on the Maelbeek Metro station for which the so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) later had claimed responsibility. EPA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE / POOL (ANSA).