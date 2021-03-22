Inondazioni nel Nuovo Galles del Sud

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09089008 The New Windsor Bridge is seen inundated by flood waters from the Nepean River at Windsor in the north west of Sydney, Australia, 22 March 2021. Thousands of residents are fleeing their homes, schools are shut, and scores of people have been rescued as NSW is hit by once-in-a-generation flooding. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT (ANSA).