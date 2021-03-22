L'arrivo di 228mila dosi di vaccino AstraZeneca in Bolivia

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09089010 Workers unload and transport 228,000 Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax mechanism that have arrived to the city of El Alto, Bolivia, 21 March 2021. Bolivia received 228,000 doses of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine this Sunday through the United Nations Covax mechanism, the first batch of three of this type that will be supplemented in April to reach 672,000 immunizations. EPA/Stringer (ANSA).