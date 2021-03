Covid, ritorno alle restrizioni nelle Filippine

ROMA, 22 MAR - epa09089194 A Filipino police officer mans a checkpoint in the border between Metro Manila and Cavite province, Philippines, 22 March 2021. Philippine capital of Metro Manila and four nearby provinces are returning to quarantine restriction following a spike in COVID-19 cases, as the country as a whole waits for government efforts to bring in more shipments of vaccines to deter the spread of the disease. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG (ANSA).