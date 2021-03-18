Distruzione di due pescherecci illegali in Indonesia
ROMA
18 Marzo 2021
ROMA, 18 MAR - epaselect epa09081063 Smoke rises from a boat as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries destroyed two illegal fishing boats from Malaysia, off the coast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia 18 March 2021. Indonesia has destroyed illegal foreign fishing boats across the country as part of an ongoing push to stop illegal fishing in its waters. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK (ANSA).
