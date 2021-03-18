Giovedì 18 Marzo 2021 | 15:48

ROMA
Distruzione di due pescherecci illegali in Indonesia

ROMA
La protesta dei tassisti a Barcellona per il ritorno di Uber

ROMA
Studenti in pausa dalla dad a Piazza Castello, Torino

Roma, l'immagine di San Suu Kyi esposta su Palazzo Nuovo

Il presidente Mattarella ricorda Aldo Moro in via Fani

Birmania, i funerali di uno studente colpito dalla polizia

A Berlino riaprono musei e gallerie

NAPOLI
Femminicidio a Napoli:fiori,scarpe rosse a casa donna uccisa

ROMA
Scuola: da domani 7 mln studenti a casa, 8 su 10

ROMA
La protesta degli ambulanti a Napoli per le restrizioni

ROMA
Biden pronto a registrare videomessaggio a 1 anno dal Covid

Un Bari piccolo piccolo, i sogni son troppo grandi

Tarantoil siderurgico
Taranto, vertenza ex Ilva: «Silenzio assordante»

MateraCinema
Matera Film Festival, edizione 2021 torna a ottobre in presenza

LecceNel Salento
Taviano, violentò 5 minori in cambio di soldi e regalini: 70enne condannato a 10 anni

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, cartelli e lumini dopo notizia riapertura chiesa Trinità: le voci dei cittadini

BariIl gesto
Bari, al Policlinico donati organi di due pazienti positivi al Covid e deceduti: 2 vite salvate

BatLa decisione
Andria, beni confiscati alla criminalità trasferiti alla istituenda Questura

Foggiala tragedia
S.Severo, travolto da un'auto sulla Sp 30: ciclista 40enne muore sul colpo

BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Distruzione di due pescherecci illegali in Indonesia

ROMA, 18 MAR - epaselect epa09081063 Smoke rises from a boat as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries destroyed two illegal fishing boats from Malaysia, off the coast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia 18 March 2021. Indonesia has destroyed illegal foreign fishing boats across the country as part of an ongoing push to stop illegal fishing in its waters. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK (ANSA).

