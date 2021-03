Vaccinazioni a casa per un'ottantenne a Roma

ROMA, 11 MAR - A family doctor administers the anti-Covid 19 vaccine to sister Cecilia, an 80 years old nun who lives in a congregation near Rome, thanks to a partnership between Uber and Local Health Authority (ASL Roma 1) to bring anti-Covid 19 vaccines directly at patientsÕ home, Rome, Italy, 11 March 2021. ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI (ANSA).