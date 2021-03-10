Chiusura del Congresso del Popolo a Pechino

ROMA, 10 MAR - epa09064860 Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other delegates attend the the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2021. China holds two major annual political meetings, The National Peoples Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Sessions'. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ROMAN PILIPEY/ (ANSA).