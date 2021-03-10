Il popolo delle partite iva in piazza a Roma

Candele per le vittime a 10 anni da terremoto in Giappone
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%): tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Intensive in crisi: 118 in tilt. Oltre 72mila over 80 vaccinati
Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»
ROMA
10 Marzo 2021
ROMA, 10 MAR - Workers and business owners with VAT numbers demonstrate amid the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, asking Mario Draghi's government to be heard and to start an immediate process of support for work, in Rome, Italy, 10 March 2021. ANSA/ RICCARDO ANTIMIANI Riccardo Antimiani/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su