Candele per le vittime a 10 anni da terremoto in Giappone

ROMA, 10 MAR - epa09065231 Staff members light paper lanterns for the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake in Tokyo, Japan, 10 March 2021, on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake and tsunami. More than 2000 candles with messages are displayed until 11 March 2021 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON FRANCK ROBICHON/ (ANSA).