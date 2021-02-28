Ultimo giorno di zona gialla Lombardia,a passeggio a Milano

ROMA, 28 FEB - epa09043021 People stroll in the city center on the last day of the yellow zone restrictions in Lombardy, in Milan, Italy, 28 February 2021. The general COVID-19 risk situation has deteriorated in Italy for the fourth consecutive week and new measures are needed to combat contagion, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). Lombardy will be in orange zone with tightened restrictions from 01 March 2021. EPA/MATTEO CORNER (ANSA).