Protesta in Libano contro i tagli all'energia elettrica

Covid: protesta ad Amsterdam contro restrizioni
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, la variante inglese «vola» e tocca il 47,5%. Bari, da lunedì attivo ospedale in Fiera: c'è la delibera. Vaccinati 21mila over 80 e 6mila prof
Covid in Puglia, 1123 nuovi casi su 9mila test (12,4%), 506 positivi solo nel Barese. 20 morti. Oltre 240mila vaccini effettuati
ROMA
28 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 28 FEB - epa09042869 Protesters stand around burning tires and garbage during a protest against the power cuts in Beirut, Lebanon, 28 February 2021. State-provided electricity in Beirut has reached a record-low levels that seem insurmountable for financial reasons. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su