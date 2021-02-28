Covid: protesta ad Amsterdam contro restrizioni
ROMA
28 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 28 FEB - epa09043095 Police clears The Museumplein square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 28 February 2021, after the Amsterdam triangle of police, justice and mayor has dissolved a demonstration against the coronavirus measures due to too many participants of the rally EPA/EVERT ELZINGA (ANSA).
