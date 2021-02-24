Alba mozzafiato a Koge, Danimarca

Anche a Roma il corteo 'Un anno senza eventi'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 823 nuovi casi su 12mila tamponi (6,8%). Altri 32 decessi.
Obbligo vaccini per operatori sanità
ROMA
24 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 24 FEB - epaselect epa09030745 Sunrise at Koege, Denmark, early Tuesday, 23 February 2021. A cloud with dust from the Sahara desert is expected to pass Denmark today. EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN DENMARK OUT MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su