Manifesto elettorale a Gerusalemme

ROMA, 23 FEB - epa09031223 A man rides his bicycle near a billboard of the Likud party showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his political rivals, Gideon Saar, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid with a headline reading 'Only the Likud will form a full right-wing government', in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 February 2021. Israel is expected to hold legislative elections on 23 March 2021 to elect the members of the 24th Knesset. EPA/ABIR SULTAN ABIR SULTAN/ (ANSA).