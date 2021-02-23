Manifesto elettorale a Gerusalemme

Protesta antigovernativa a Bangkok
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 343 nuovi contagi e altri 17 morti: tasso di positività all'8,2%. Variante inglese al 38%. 70mila i vaccinati
ROMA
23 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 23 FEB - epa09031223 A man rides his bicycle near a billboard of the Likud party showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his political rivals, Gideon Saar, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid with a headline reading 'Only the Likud will form a full right-wing government', in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 February 2021. Israel is expected to hold legislative elections on 23 March 2021 to elect the members of the 24th Knesset. EPA/ABIR SULTAN ABIR SULTAN/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su