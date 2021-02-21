Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

ROMA, 21 FEB - epa09028163 Afghan muncipality workers wash the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 February 2021. At least three persons were killed and one injured in the bomb blast. The Afghan government has also said it was ready for war after successive setbacks in recent weeks to peace talks with the Taliban, who have refused to return to discussions that began in September in Doha. EPA/JAWED KARGAR JAWED KARGAR/ (ANSA).