Domenica 21 Febbraio 2021 | 18:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

 
ROMA
In canoa dopo un'inondazione in Ungheria

In canoa dopo un'inondazione in Ungheria

 
ROMA
Ristoranti pieni in Campania prima del ritorno in arancione

Ristoranti pieni in Campania prima del ritorno in arancione

 
ROMA
Covid: misure anti-assembramenti al Pincio

Covid: misure anti-assembramenti al Pincio

 
ROMA
Assaggio di primavera, grande affluenza sul litorale romano

Assaggio di primavera, grande affluenza sul litorale romano

 
ROMA
Covid: protesta contro le misure di sicurezza in Belgio

Covid: protesta contro le misure di sicurezza in Belgio

 
ROMA
Rifondazione Comunista contro gestione sanità in Lombardia

Rifondazione Comunista contro gestione sanità in Lombardia

 
ROMA
Donna uccisa a Genova: la solidarietà dei passanti

Donna uccisa a Genova: la solidarietà dei passanti

 
ROMA
Una macchina travolta dall'inondazione a Giakarta

Una macchina travolta dall'inondazione a Giakarta

 
ROMA
Cutolo: ad Ottaviano affissi manifesti funebri famiglia

Cutolo: ad Ottaviano affissi manifesti funebri famiglia

 
ROMA
Tensioni durante le proteste contro vaccinazioni a Melbourne

Tensioni durante le proteste contro vaccinazioni a Melbourne

 

Il Biancorosso

Finisce 1-1
Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

Catania-Bari, pareggio da brivido: Frattali salva il match parando un rigore al 93'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeVerso la finale
Prada Cup, un barese nel team della vincente Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Prada Cup, un barese nel team della vincente Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

 
PotenzaIl rapporto
Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

Basilicata, imprese innovative: il 100% preferisce nascere «on line» rispetto al 37% italiano

 
BrindisiPreso dai Cc
Brindisi, due rapine in un giorno in market e tabaccheria: in cella 21enne

Brindisi, due rapine in un giorno in market e tabaccheria: in cella 21enne

 
PhotoNewsAl Palasport
Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

Barletta, la «maratona» dei 700 della scuola per la vaccinazione: in tutta la Bat sono oltre 1600

 
TarantoFiabe ai tempi di Covid
«Re Arcobaleno e gli altri racconti: mamma dona ai suoi figli l'antidoto della fantasia

«Re Arcobaleno e gli altri racconti: mamma dona ai suoi figli l'antidoto della fantasia

 
MateraIl virus
Covid 19, il sindaco di Matera: «Aumento casi dovuto a imprudenza»

Covid 19, il sindaco di Matera: «Aumento casi dovuto a imprudenza»

 
FoggiaSulla statale verso Candela

Foggia, si fingono poliziotti e tentano rapina a un medico: speronata la sua Porsche

 
LecceSulla provinciale per Melendugno
Vernole, travolto mentre è in bici: muore 3w6enne ivoriano

Vernole, travolto mentre è in bici: muore 3w6enne ivoriano

 

i più letti

Puglia, scuole chiuse fino al 5 marzo: stop «fai da te», solo didattica on line

Puglia, scuole chiuse fino al 5 marzo: stop «fai da te», solo didattica on line. «Varianti più veloci tra bambini»

Covid in Puglia, 905 nuovi casi (9,15%) e 23 decessi: ancora giù i ricoveri, intensive di nuovo al limite. Vaccini nelle scuole

Covid in Puglia, 905 nuovi casi (9,16%) e 23 morti: intensive al limite. Vaccini nelle scuole.Bimbi e adolescenti, più contagi

Regione, l'assessore si dichiara nullatenente per farsi abbuonare 2,7 mln dal Fisco

Regione, l'assessore si dichiara nullatenente per farsi abbuonare 2,7 mln dal Fisco

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare. «Tutti liberi»

Covid, anche Bari sfida così il virus: folle, aperitivi, traffico caos e mare.
In Puglia altri 756 casi e 6 morti

ROMA

Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

ROMA, 21 FEB - epa09028163 Afghan muncipality workers wash the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 February 2021. At least three persons were killed and one injured in the bomb blast. The Afghan government has also said it was ready for war after successive setbacks in recent weeks to peace talks with the Taliban, who have refused to return to discussions that began in September in Doha. EPA/JAWED KARGAR JAWED KARGAR/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it