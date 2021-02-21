Un'autobomba esplosa a Kabul

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
«Re Arcobaleno e gli altri racconti: mamma dona ai suoi figli l'antidoto della fantasia
Foggia, si fingono poliziotti e tentano rapina a un medico: speronata la sua Porsche
i più letti
Puglia, scuole chiuse fino al 5 marzo: stop «fai da te», solo didattica on line. «Varianti più veloci tra bambini»
Covid in Puglia, 905 nuovi casi (9,16%) e 23 morti: intensive al limite. Vaccini nelle scuole.Bimbi e adolescenti, più contagi
ROMA
21 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 21 FEB - epa09028163 Afghan muncipality workers wash the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 February 2021. At least three persons were killed and one injured in the bomb blast. The Afghan government has also said it was ready for war after successive setbacks in recent weeks to peace talks with the Taliban, who have refused to return to discussions that began in September in Doha. EPA/JAWED KARGAR JAWED KARGAR/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su