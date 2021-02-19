Birmania: continuano le proteste contro il colpo di Stato

ROMA, 19 FEB - epa09022937 A protester flashes the defiant three-finger salute as another holds a placard calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 February 2021. Mass protests against the military coup continued as new sanctions were imposed by Britain and Canada on the Myanmar military junta on 18 February for ousting the civilian government. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING (ANSA).