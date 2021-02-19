Birmania: continuano le proteste contro il colpo di Stato

Gb: l'ospedale dove si trova ricoverato il principe Filippo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19, da sabato in Puglia vaccini per docenti e personale scolastico. Lunedì tocca agli over 80: 131mila i prenotati
Pantera avvistata nel Barese: dalla Prefettura decalogo per evitare rischi. Segnalazione al Di Venere: ma è un fake
ROMA
19 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 19 FEB - epa09022937 A protester flashes the defiant three-finger salute as another holds a placard calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 February 2021. Mass protests against the military coup continued as new sanctions were imposed by Britain and Canada on the Myanmar military junta on 18 February for ousting the civilian government. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su