Produzione di mascherine in una fabbrica ungherese

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 694 casi su 10mila test (6,8%): 34 i morti, quasi 2mila guariti in 24 ore.Calano i ricoveri. Vaccini: 115mila gli over 80 prenotati
ROMA
17 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 17 FEB - epa09018251 A line of machines producing surgical face masks is seen in the factory of Vajda-Papir Ltd. in Dunafoldvar, Hungary, 17 February 2021, after up-to-date, high performance machines were put into operation at the plant. The daily capacity of one million pieces makes Hungary self-sufficient in the supply of surgical face masks wildly used during the pandemic of new coronavirus COVID-19. EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su