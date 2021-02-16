Forte nevicata ad Atene

ROMA, 16 FEB - epa09016634 People walk in a street during heavy snowfall in central Athens, Greece, 16 February 2021. The cold front 'Medea' caused heavy snowfalls to eastern and southern parts of Greece, while icy conditions will continue in central and northern parts, provoking problems to the traffic in many parts of the road network. EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS (ANSA).