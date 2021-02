San Valentino: protesta attiviste russe per Alexei Navalny

ROMA, 14 FEB - epa09011717 Russian women opposition activists take part in a protest action in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the occasion of Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia, 14 February 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. The Simonovsky city court decided to grant the Federal Penitentiary Service petition to replace Navalny's three and a half year suspended sentence with a prison sentence. He was jailed on 02 February 2021. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY (ANSA).