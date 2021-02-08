Anche comunità Lgbtq in piazza contro golpe in Birmania

ROMA, 08 FEB - epa08995901 Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community take part in a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. Thousands of people across Myanmar took to the streets for a third day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar's military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA/LYNN BO BO LYNN BO BO/ (ANSA).