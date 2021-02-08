Il vaccino Astrazeneca arrivato in Spagna

ROMA, 08 FEB - epa08995589 Health workers receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at University Clinico Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain, 08 February 2021. Spain has received 196,000 AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be given to people aged between 18 and 55 that are within the first phase of the immunization, including elders and workers from nursing homes and health workers. EPA/JAVIER CEBOLLADA (ANSA).