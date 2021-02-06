Passeggiata al centro dopo allentamento misure restrittive
Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta
In aumento i contagi (+1215), 29 morti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1215 nuovi casi su 9887 tamponi (12,2%). Altri 29 morti. Vaccinati quasi in 127mila
ROMA
06 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 06 FEB - epa08992025 Crowd of people walk in the city center after the pandemic restrictions are eased, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Effective from 01 February, the Italian authorities eased coronavirus restrictions in most of its regions, allowing travel possibilities and daytime reopening of bars, restaurants and museums. EPA/CLAUDIO PERI (ANSA).
