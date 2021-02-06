Matteo Salvini con i giornalisti dopo incontro con Draghi

ROMA, 06 FEB - epa08991066 League party leader Matteo Salvini (C) speaks to members of the media in Montecitorio square after a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi at the Chamber of Deputies (Lower House) for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).