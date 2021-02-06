Sabato 06 Febbraio 2021 | 16:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

 
ROMA
Milano: misurazione cronometrica vaccinazioni di massa

Milano: misurazione cronometrica vaccinazioni di massa

 
ROMA
Luigi Di Maio a Montecitorio per le consultazioni con Draghi

Luigi Di Maio a Montecitorio per le consultazioni con Draghi

 
ROMA
Covid: Napoli, ambulanti in mascherina tra gente in piazza

Covid: Napoli, ambulanti in mascherina tra gente in piazza

 
ROMA
Clochard Torino: radicali per terra davanti al Comune

Clochard Torino: radicali per terra davanti al Comune

 
ROMA
Coppia scomparsa: trovato corpo di Laura Perselli

Coppia scomparsa: trovato corpo di Laura Perselli

 
ROMA
Matteo Salvini con i giornalisti dopo incontro con Draghi

Matteo Salvini con i giornalisti dopo incontro con Draghi

 
ROMA
Donna trovata morta a Faenza, ipotesi omicidio

Donna trovata morta a Faenza, ipotesi omicidio

 
Una creazione di Roussin alla Settimana della moda di Kiev

Una creazione di Roussin alla Settimana della moda di Kiev

 
ROMA
Arriva a Torino la mostra "Ritratti d'oro e d'argento"

Arriva a Torino la mostra "Ritratti d'oro e d'argento"

 
ROMA
Napoli, rimosso murales per giovane ucciso durante rapina

Napoli, rimosso murales per giovane ucciso durante rapina

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio contro la Viterbese senza Antenucci e Di Cesare

Bari calcio contro la Viterbese senza Antenucci e Di Cesare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa manifestazione
Free Zaki, 10 poster per la sua liberazione affissi in tutta Italia: anche a Bari

Free Zaki, 10 poster per la sua liberazione affissi in tutta Italia: anche a Bari

 
Potenzaa Paterno
Sequestra e maltratta madre e sorella: arrestato 21enne nel Potentino

Sequestra e maltratta madre e sorella: arrestato 21enne nel Potentino

 
TarantoIl caso
Gru che scarica coke per Mittal brucia nel porto: non ci sono feriti ma è allarme emissioni

Taranto, brucia in porto gru che scarica coke per Mittal: nessun ferito, allarme emissioni

 
BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, 14enni sparano con arma a gas da balcone: ferita ragazzina

Francavilla F.na, 14enni sparano con arma a gas da balcone: ferita ragazzina

 
MateraLa comunicazione
G20 a Matera, il sindaco annuncia: il 29 giugno arrivano tutti i Ministri degli Esteri

G20 a Matera, il sindaco annuncia: il 29 giugno arrivano tutti i Ministri degli Esteri

 
BatLa città che cambia
Andria, lavori sulla Sp 231 continuano i disagi soprattutto per i pendolari

Andria, lavori sulla Sp 231 continuano i disagi soprattutto per i pendolari

 
LecceL'incidente
Cutrofiano, bomba contro l'auto di una donna: villa sventrata da un’esplosione

Cutrofiano, bomba contro l'auto di una donna: villa sventrata da un’esplosione

 
FoggiaIl caso
Ascoli Satriano, lanciano bottiglia con liquido infiammabile contro il 118

Ascoli Satriano, lanciano bottiglia con liquido infiammabile contro il 118

 

i più letti

Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta

Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta
In aumento i contagi (+1215), 29 morti

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1215 nuovi casi su 9887 tamponi (12,2%). Altri 29 morti. Vaccinati quasi in 127mila

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1215 nuovi casi su 9887 tamponi (12,2%). Altri 29 morti. Vaccinati quasi in 127mila

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

ROMA

Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

ROMA, 06 FEB - epa08990928 Italian outgoing Public Education minister Lucia Azzolina (R), a member of the Five Star Movement (M5S), arrives at Montecitorio palace, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), before a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it