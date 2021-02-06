Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

ROMA, 06 FEB - epa08990928 Italian outgoing Public Education minister Lucia Azzolina (R), a member of the Five Star Movement (M5S), arrives at Montecitorio palace, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), before a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).