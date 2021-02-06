Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia addio zona gialla, resta in arancione: operatori in rivolta
In aumento i contagi (+1215), 29 morti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1215 nuovi casi su 9887 tamponi (12,2%). Altri 29 morti. Vaccinati quasi in 127mila
ROMA
06 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 06 FEB - epa08990928 Italian outgoing Public Education minister Lucia Azzolina (R), a member of the Five Star Movement (M5S), arrives at Montecitorio palace, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), before a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su