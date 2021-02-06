Luigi Di Maio a Montecitorio per le consultazioni con Draghi

Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio
ROMA
06 Febbraio 2021
ROMA, 06 FEB - epaselect epa08990877 Italian outgoing Foreign Minister and one of the Five Star Movement (M5S) leaders, Luigi Di Maio (R) arrives at Montecitorio palace, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), before a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).
