ROMA
Consultazioni Draghi: Lucia Azzolina arriva a Montecitorio

ROMA
Milano: misurazione cronometrica vaccinazioni di massa

ROMA
Luigi Di Maio a Montecitorio per le consultazioni con Draghi

ROMA
Covid: Napoli, ambulanti in mascherina tra gente in piazza

ROMA
Clochard Torino: radicali per terra davanti al Comune

ROMA
Coppia scomparsa: trovato corpo di Laura Perselli

ROMA
Matteo Salvini con i giornalisti dopo incontro con Draghi

ROMA
Donna trovata morta a Faenza, ipotesi omicidio

Una creazione di Roussin alla Settimana della moda di Kiev

ROMA
Arriva a Torino la mostra "Ritratti d'oro e d'argento"

ROMA
Napoli, rimosso murales per giovane ucciso durante rapina

Serie C
Bari calcio contro la Viterbese senza Antenucci e Di Cesare

BariLa manifestazione
Free Zaki, 10 poster per la sua liberazione affissi in tutta Italia: anche a Bari

Potenzaa Paterno
Sequestra e maltratta madre e sorella: arrestato 21enne nel Potentino

TarantoIl caso
Gru che scarica coke per Mittal brucia nel porto: non ci sono feriti ma è allarme emissioni

BrindisiL'episodio
Francavilla F.na, 14enni sparano con arma a gas da balcone: ferita ragazzina

MateraLa comunicazione
G20 a Matera, il sindaco annuncia: il 29 giugno arrivano tutti i Ministri degli Esteri

BatLa città che cambia
Andria, lavori sulla Sp 231 continuano i disagi soprattutto per i pendolari

LecceL'incidente
Cutrofiano, bomba contro l'auto di una donna: villa sventrata da un’esplosione

FoggiaIl caso
Ascoli Satriano, lanciano bottiglia con liquido infiammabile contro il 118

ROMA

Luigi Di Maio a Montecitorio per le consultazioni con Draghi

ROMA, 06 FEB - epaselect epa08990877 Italian outgoing Foreign Minister and one of the Five Star Movement (M5S) leaders, Luigi Di Maio (R) arrives at Montecitorio palace, the seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies (Lower House), before a meeting with Italian designated prime minister Mario Draghi for the formation of a new government, in Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).

