Venerdì 05 Febbraio 2021 | 16:58

ROMA
Arriva a Torino la mostra "Ritratti d'oro e d'argento"

ROMA
Napoli, rimosso murales per giovane ucciso durante rapina

ROMA
Maria Elena Boschi alla Camera per consultazioni con Draghi

ROMA
Scuola: protesta degli studenti a Torino

ROMA
Matteo Renzi lascia Camera dopo incontro con Mario Draghi

ROMA
Lo Sri Lanka celebra il Giorno dell'Indipendenza

ROMA
Conferenza stampa di Giuseppe Conte a piazza Colonna

Si stacca costone, grossa frana sulla statale amalfitana

Antonio Bandera posa per i media a Madrid

ROMA
Manifestazione 'Io apro' a Roma

ROMA
Covid: folla al centro di Roma

Biancorossi
Il Bari in ritiro cerca la bussola, ma l'ombra di Rastelli s'allunga

Potenzal'opposizione
Governatore Basilicata contrario a deposito nucleare: «Tutelare ambiente è interesse di tutti»

Barila sentenza
Bari, peculato e truffa: operatrice giudiziaria deò Tribunale condannata a 3 anni e 4 mesi

MateraIl caso
Matera, i cani della vicina disturbano, padre e figlio la minacciano: un arresto e una denuncia

Leccea Minervino
Femminicidio in Salento, trovati arma e vestiti del killer di Sonia

TarantoL'intervista
Dalla Russia Anna compra casa a 1 euro a Taranto: «Io, stregata dal mare»

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, presentata la Cittadella della Polizia

BatL'appello
Barletta, bimbo affetto da Sma1, la mamma: «Aiutateci a farlo vivere»

BrindisiLa vicenda
Brindisi, fa un volo di 15 metri per recuperare cappello caduto: anziano vivo per miracolo

Castellana Grotte, pantera avvistata nelle campagne: sindaco invita alla prudenza

Covid in Puglia,

Covid Puglia, più guariti (1.200) che nuovi contagiati (975), ma 31 morti.
Scuola «mista», presidi contro la Regione

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 5 febbraio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia si aspetta la zona gialla: indice Rt fermo a 0,9

Puglia, prenotazioni online per il vaccino agli over-80

ROMA

Matteo Renzi lascia Camera dopo incontro con Mario Draghi

ROMA, 05 FEB - epa08988988 Leader of Italia Viva (Italy Alive, IV) party Matteo Renzi (R) leaves the Lower Chamber (Camera dei Deputati) after meeting with premier-designate Mario Draghi as members of the media gather outside to ask questions, in Rome, Italy, 05 February 2021. Designated prime minister Draghi is holding a second day of consultations with Italian parties for the formation of a new government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI (ANSA).

