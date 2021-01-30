Covid: spiagge chiuse a Valencia
30 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 30 GEN - epa08974618 A sign informs about the closure of a beach between 3.00 pm on Fridays to 6.00 am on Mondays, in Cullera, Valencia, Spain, 30 January 2021, after the city's Town Hall ordered the closure of beaches and promenades during weekends in order to refrain the coronavirus spread. EPA/Natxo Frances Natxo Frances/ (ANSA).
