ROMA
Covid: spiagge chiuse a Valencia

ROMA
Covid: tamponi gratuiti nei quartieri popolari di Milano

ROMA
Manifestazione Cobas in piazza Duomo a Milano

ROMA
L'inverno di San Pietroburgo, ghiaccio sul fiume Neva

ROMA
Scontri tra palestinesi e truppe israeliane a Nablus

ROMA
Un uomo viene vaccinato nello Sri Lanka

ROMA
Uccide moglie e figlio dopo una lite a Torino

ROMA
Incendio in reparto pazienti Covid a Bucarest

ROMA
Torino, corteo degli studenti per il rientro in classe

ROMA
I lavoratori del settore delle cerimonie manifestano a Roma

ROMA
La manifestazione 'Funerale del Futuro' a Torino

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Il Bari esce sconfitto: a Teramo finisce 2-1

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, ha tre figli disabili: vedova vince ricorso per lavoro agile

BariLa lettera
Ragazzino morto a Bari, la lettera del parroco: «Ai ragazzi servono presenza e sostegno»

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, Bardi ha varato la Polizia ambientale

Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova, fermato al Gip: «Sono innocente»

BatIl personaggio
Il Venerabile al servizio degli umili: il barlettano don Ruggero Caputo

BrindisiLa scoperta
Brindisi, traffico illecito di cuccioli: sequestro al porto

LecceIncidente stradale
Copertino, moto si schianta con recinzione: muore 28enne

MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

i più letti

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Scuola e Covid in Puglia, Emiliano: «Inconcepibile l'obbligo di frequenza in pandemia»

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1069 nuovi casi su 8775 test (12,1%). Altri 24 decessi

ROMA

Covid: spiagge chiuse a Valencia

ROMA, 30 GEN - epa08974618 A sign informs about the closure of a beach between 3.00 pm on Fridays to 6.00 am on Mondays, in Cullera, Valencia, Spain, 30 January 2021, after the city's Town Hall ordered the closure of beaches and promenades during weekends in order to refrain the coronavirus spread. EPA/Natxo Frances Natxo Frances/ (ANSA).

