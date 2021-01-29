Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021 | 19:11

ROMA
L'inverno di San Pietroburgo, ghiaccio sul fiume Neva

ROMA
Scontri tra palestinesi e truppe israeliane a Nablus

ROMA
Un uomo viene vaccinato nello Sri Lanka

ROMA
Uccide moglie e figlio dopo una lite a Torino

ROMA
Incendio in reparto pazienti Covid a Bucarest

ROMA
Torino, corteo degli studenti per il rientro in classe

ROMA
I lavoratori del settore delle cerimonie manifestano a Roma

ROMA
La manifestazione 'Funerale del Futuro' a Torino

ROMA
Secondo giorno di consultazioni al Quirinale

ROMA
Scorte di vaccino AstraZeneca nello Sri Lanka

ROMA
Vietnam, 13/o Congresso nazionale del partito comunista

Bari calcio, il mediano Hamlili ceduto al Gubbio

BariIl virus
Bari, l'assessore Petruzzelli in quarantena: positivi al Covid 19 figli e moglie

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, sequestrati bene per il valore di 700mila euro a imprenditore agricolo

PotenzaL'ordinanza
Basilicata, da lunedì le scuole superiori tornano in presenza: potenziati i trasporti

Foggianel foggiano
Femminicidio Orta Nova: fermato tenta suicidio in carcere

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla, tre gemelle omozigote: «dono» in tempo di Covid

MateraIn trasferta da Napoli
Vende orologi falsi a un anziano: arrestato truffatore a Matera

LecceNel Salento
Matino, focolaio in una Rsa: 74 contagiati, anche 27 operatori

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

Covid, la Puglia resta arancio, quasi tutta Italia verso il giallo. Forse la Basilicata diventa zona bianca

Brindisi, mazzette in Tribunale: 6 arresti. Coinvolti anche 2 magistrati

Taranto, la «Cavour» parla pugliese e si prepara per accogliere gli «F35» a decollo verticale

Covid in Puglia, curva contagi costante (+1.159) ma cresce numero decessi (+34) e tasso positività (12,3%)

Morto a Santa Domingo Francesco Cavallari: aveva 84 anni il re delle cliniche di Bari

Scontri tra palestinesi e truppe israeliane a Nablus

ROMA, 29 GEN - epa08973099 Palestinian protester uses his sling shot to throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes with Palestinian protesters after a demonstration against Israel's settlements in the village of Kofr Qadom, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, 29 January 2021. Several Palestinians were wounded by tear gas and rubber bullets. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH ALAA BADARNEH/ (ANSA).

