Un uomo viene vaccinato nello Sri Lanka
ROMA
29 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 29 GEN - epa08972428 Sri Lankan frontline health workers get the first dose of a Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 January 2021. Sri Lankan health authorities are commencing the COVID-19 vaccination drive from the frontline workers on 29 January, after receiving 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from neighboring India as per donation. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).
