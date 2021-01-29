Incendio in reparto pazienti Covid a Bucarest

ROMA, 29 GEN - epa08972455 Romanian firefighters pack their equipment after stopping the fire in the pavilion that housed patients with Covid-19 at 'Matei Bals' Covid-19 hospital in Bucharest, Romania, 29 January 2021. A fire broke out early this morning at a pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Hospital in the Romanian capital. Four people have died and 11 are reported injured as a result of the fire accident at the Institute of Infectious Diseases 'Matei Bals' as 120 patients with COVID-19 were transferred to other hospitals. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT (ANSA).