I lavoratori del settore delle cerimonie manifestano a Roma
ROMA
28 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 28 GEN - Workers of the events and ceremonies sector protest against the restrictions decided by the government to counter the spread of Covid-19 in front the Pantheon, Italy, Rome 28 January 2021. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI FABIO FRUSTACI/ (ANSA).
