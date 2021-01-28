Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021 | 16:35

ROMA
I lavoratori del settore delle cerimonie manifestano a Roma

ROMA
La manifestazione 'Funerale del Futuro' a Torino

ROMA
Secondo giorno di consultazioni al Quirinale

ROMA
Scorte di vaccino AstraZeneca nello Sri Lanka

ROMA
Vietnam, 13/o Congresso nazionale del partito comunista

ROMA
Spagna: giurano i nuovi ministri

ROMA
Scuola: Napoli; no alla Dad, studenti occupano il liceo Vico

ROMA
Giorno Memoria: Bundestag ricorda vittime Olocausto

ROMA
Giorno Memoria: la Provincia di Fermo ricorda la Shoah

Il funerale di Antonella, morta per una sfida su Tik Tok

ROMA
Un selfie davanti alla Torre Eiffel

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, pressing su Cianci per sostituire Montalto

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio Orta Nova, incarico per autopsia fissata per lunedì

BariSanità
Bari, chirurgia vertebrale al Policlinico centro di riferimento al Sud per cura di scoliosi e cifosi: in 5 mesi 156 interventi

Potenzasicurezza stradale
Tito, fermato automobilista con tasso alcolemico cinque volte oltre il limite: patente ritirata

Brindisil'oltraggio
Brindisi, Giorno della memoria offuscato da messaggi di teppisti sul web

MateraControlli dei CC
Montescaglioso, nei guai 6 «furbetti» che abbandonavano rifiuti per strada

Batcontrolli dei CC
Bisceglie, in auto sulla SS 16 bis con 1,2 kg di marijuana: arrestata coppia di Brindisi

LecceNel Leccese
Sogliano Cavour, mafia & politica: indagato ex sindaco

TarantoL'iniziativa
Giornata della Memoria, musica dal teatro chiuso di Taranto: l'omaggio degli artisti

ROMA, 28 GEN - Workers of the events and ceremonies sector protest against the restrictions decided by the government to counter the spread of Covid-19 in front the Pantheon, Italy, Rome 28 January 2021. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI FABIO FRUSTACI/ (ANSA).

