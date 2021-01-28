Scorte di vaccino AstraZeneca nello Sri Lanka

ROMA, 28 GEN - epa08970651 Sri Lankan health workers unloading the first 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Indian government at the Ministry of Health, Medical Supplies Division in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 January 2021. The first shipment of the vaccine was brought to Sri Lanka in an Indian Airlines flight which landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport on the morning of 28 January 2021. The stock was immediately transferred to the Medical Supplies Division and vaccination process is to begin tomorrow. According to Secretary to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, some 150,000 health sector employees will be vaccinated beginning tomorrow. According to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, up to noon today (28 January) there have been 60,694 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 7,838 active cases, 52,566 recoveries and 290 deaths. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).