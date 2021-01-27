Spagna: giurano i nuovi ministri

ROMA, 27 GEN - epa08967878 New Minister for Political Territorial and Public Function Miquel Iceta (L) and new Health Minister Carolina Darias (R) pose next to Spain's King Felipe VI (C), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2-L) and Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo (2-R) during their swearing in ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 27 January 2020. Carolina Darias and Miquel Iceta have sworn in as new Health Minister and Minister for Political Territorial and Public Function, respectively, after former Health Minister Salvador Illa resigned in order to run for the Catalan regional Presidency in the upcoming elections. EFE/ Ballesteros POOL EPA/Ballesteros Ballesteros/ (ANSA).