Giorno Memoria: Bundestag ricorda vittime Olocausto

Vietnam, 13/o Congresso nazionale del partito comunista
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, bimbo di 9 anni trovato impiccato in casa a San Girolamo: si indaga per istigazione al suicidio. Gioco online? «Non sappiamo»
Coronavirus Puglia, su 11790 test 995 nuovi casi: 30 i morti. Tasso di positività giù all'8,43%. Oltre 81mila vaccinati
ROMA
27 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 27 GEN - epa08968108 Holocaust survivor and Former Central Council of Jews in Germany president Charlotte Knobloch (C-R) receives standing ovation after her speech during a Commemoration Ceremony for the victims of the Holocaust in the Reichstag building, the seat of the German federal parliament (Bundestag), in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021. It is estimated that around 15 million Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, Slavs, handicapped individuals, political prisoners and others were killed in the Nazi genocide in the period during World War II. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN CLEMENS BILAN/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su