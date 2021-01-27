Giorno Memoria: Bundestag ricorda vittime Olocausto

ROMA, 27 GEN - epa08968108 Holocaust survivor and Former Central Council of Jews in Germany president Charlotte Knobloch (C-R) receives standing ovation after her speech during a Commemoration Ceremony for the victims of the Holocaust in the Reichstag building, the seat of the German federal parliament (Bundestag), in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021. It is estimated that around 15 million Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, Slavs, handicapped individuals, political prisoners and others were killed in the Nazi genocide in the period during World War II. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN CLEMENS BILAN/ (ANSA).