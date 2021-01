Un selfie davanti alla Torre Eiffel

ROMA, 26 GEN - epa08966546 A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 26 January 2021. There are growing calls by France's top medical advisers to impose a third national lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 coronarivus as number of cases continue to rise - though the French government have not yet formalized a decision on the matter yet. (ANSA).