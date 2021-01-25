Covid: disinfestazione per riapertura mercato pesce Bangkok
ROMA
25 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 25 GEN - epa08963531 Health workers spray disinfectant at a migrant workers residence in the shrimp market area of Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, 25 January 2021. The shrimp market, considered to be the epicenter of the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand, is set to reopen soon, after shutting down at the end of 2020. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK NARONG SANGNAK/ (ANSA).
