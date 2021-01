Bangkok avvolta dalla foschia

ROMA, 21 GEN - epa08954848 The city skyline is shrouded by haze in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2021. Thailand's capital continues to experience poor air quality as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health issues, remains at unhealthy levels. A cold front and a lack of wind are partly to blame for the ongoing air pollution affecting Bangkok, according to the Pollution Control Department. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL (ANSA).