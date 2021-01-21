Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021 | 15:41

ROMA
I lavoratori del Luna Park davanti Montecitorio

I lavoratori del Luna Park davanti Montecitorio

 
ROMA
Gli Uffizi a Firenze

Gli Uffizi a Firenze

 
ROMA
Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel

 
ROMA
Casse di vaccino covid all'aeroporto di Kathmandu

Casse di vaccino covid all'aeroporto di Kathmandu

 
ROMA
Studenti occupano la sede del liceo Einstein a Milano

Studenti occupano la sede del liceo Einstein a Milano

 
Trasporto cibo in scooter a Pechino

Trasporto cibo in scooter a Pechino

 
ROMA
Usa: Senato conferma Avril Haines, prima donna capo 007

Usa: Senato conferma Avril Haines, prima donna capo 007

 
ROMA
Bangkok avvolta dalla foschia

Bangkok avvolta dalla foschia

 
ROMA
Emergenza Covid19 - Protesta lavoratori luna park a Roma

Emergenza Covid19 - Protesta lavoratori luna park a Roma

 
ROMA
Barcellona, protesta contro allevamenti animali da pelliccia

Barcellona, protesta contro allevamenti animali da pelliccia

 
ROMA
Tunisia: ancora disordini in alcune località

Tunisia: ancora disordini in alcune località

 

Biancorossi
Le grandi manovre del Bari: c’è anche Bellomo nella lista

Le grandi manovre del Bari: c'è anche Bellomo nella lista

 

Tarantoil progetto
Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

Taranto, piantine antinquinanti nelle scuole: al via «La Natura entra in classe»

 
FoggiaL'accaduto
Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

Foggia, fuggono con macchina rubata, ma fanno incidente e scappano sfondando il parabrezza

 
BariIl caso
Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

Bari, cartelle pazze? No, dalla Asl 35mila avvisi a caccia dei furbetti del ticket

 
BrindisiL'intervista
Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

Gli antifascisti e i comunisti nella provincia di Brindisi: processi, confino, democrazia

 
BatNella Bat
Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

Droga, condanne definitive per sette trafficanti di Andria

 
MateraIl caso
Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

Incendia auto per dissidi lavorativi con la proprietaria: denunciata 41enne a Matera

 
LecceLe dichiarazioni
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, il killer: «Se fossi libero avrei di nuovo l'impulso di uccidere»

 
PotenzaL'incidente
Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

Frontale fra due auto nel Potentino, 2 feriti, uno in ospedale in codice rosso

 

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Covind in Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi: sale indice positività (10, 09%)

Covid Puglia, più di mille nuovi casi su oltre 12mila tamponi e altri 25 decessi.
Lunedì in arrivo 27mila vaccini Pfizer

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto pubblico»

Scuola Puglia, da febbraio operativi i Toss: team operatori sanitari ogni 1500 alunni. Regione: «Potenziato trasporto»

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni il travestito vittima di insulti

Andria, addio a Gianna: muore sola in casa a 49 anni una transessuale vittima di insulti

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

Molfetta, 42enne guarita dal Covid: «Si è presentato con un mal di schiena»

ROMA

Gli Uffizi a Firenze

Gli Uffizi a Firenze

ROMA, 21 GEN - The Uffizi reopened this morning in Florence, Italy, 21 January 2021. "Welcome back to the Uffizi after 77 days - said the director of the Galleries, Eike Schmidt - a really long closure, like the one we saw in the Second World War. The crisis is not yet behind us, but we have this as a signal, namely the importance of culture and direct access to culture". ANSA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI Claudio Giovannini/ (ANSA).

