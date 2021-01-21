Gli Uffizi a Firenze

ROMA, 21 GEN - The Uffizi reopened this morning in Florence, Italy, 21 January 2021. "Welcome back to the Uffizi after 77 days - said the director of the Galleries, Eike Schmidt - a really long closure, like the one we saw in the Second World War. The crisis is not yet behind us, but we have this as a signal, namely the importance of culture and direct access to culture". ANSA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI Claudio Giovannini/ (ANSA).