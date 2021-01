Tutto pronto a Washington per l'insediamento di Biden

ROMA, 20 GEN - epa08951599 A Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies volunteer looks at name cards as preparations are made prior to the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN / POOL CAROLINE BREHMAN / POOL/ (ANSA).