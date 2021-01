Covid: protesta ad Amsterdam contro le misure del governo

ROMA, 17 GEN - epa08943794 Protesters gather on the Museumplein town square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 17 January 2021. The demonstration against the government's coronavirus measures was initially supposed to take place on the Museumplein, but the municipality put a stop to this and moved it to the Westerpark. The organizer canceled it, but people came anyway. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN (ANSA).