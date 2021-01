I fedeli ascoltano l'Angelus in Piazza San Pietro

ROMA, 17 GEN - epa08943290 Faithfuls keep their distance in the St. Peter's Square as the Pope delivers a private live-streamed weekly Angelus prayer from the palace's library in The Vatican during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus, in Vatican City, 17 January 2021. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI (ANSA).