Neve alta nel centro di Sundsvall in Svezia

ROMA, 13 GEN - epa08934561 A can passes a large heap of snow in downtown Sundsvall, northern Sweden, 12 January 2021 (made available on 13 January 2021). Large parts of Scandinavia and Europe are experiencing a heavy winter weather, bringing along large amounts of snow that hampers traffic and daily life. EPA/MATS ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT MATS ANDERSSON/ (ANSA).