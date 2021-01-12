Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 18:02

ROMA
Un tram percorre una strada innevata a Helsinki

ROMA
Matteo Salvini con gli operatori turistici in piazza a Roma

ROMA
Salamanca, una veduta del fiume Tormes ghiacciato

ROMA
Trasporto vaccino anti Covid a New Delhi

ROMA
Raccolta del grano nello Yemen

Disagi per neve a Helsinki, auto accese a spinta

WINTERBERG
La Germania durante la Cdm di bob a quattro a Winterberg

MADRID
Spazzaneve a Madrid

SEUL
Una strada di Seul deserta causa freddo e coronavirus

SIGULDA
Viktoriia Demchenko durante la CdM di slittino a Sigulda

KABUL
Rimozione di un'auto danneggiata dopo un'esplosione a Kabul

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

BariIl restyling
Bari, ecco il progetto del nuovo lungomare di Santo Spirito. Decaro: «Sarà una bella sfida»

Tarantoil caso
Trivelle, il sindaco di Taranto: «No alle riprese dell'attività in mare»

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fermata di notte: «Sto andando in farmacia» invece nascondeva 1 kg di droga

FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, ristoratori Foggia consegnano lettera al Prefetto e chiedono apertura fino alle 22

BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

LecceLa città
Lecce villa comunale desolata: serve la riqualificazione

PotenzaUniversità
Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e militari

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 nuovi positivi e altri 26 morti. Tasso positività al 17,3%

Alessandro Borghese domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

ROMA

Raccolta del grano nello Yemen

ROMA, 12 GEN - epa08932286 A Yemeni collects grain off the ground split from a bag as he gets his familys food ration provided by a local aid group, Mona Relief Yemen, amid a dire humanitarian crisis, in the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 07 January 2021 (issued 12 January 2021). According to reports, the UN relief agencies have warned that the US administrations plans to designate the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization will exacerbate what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the 29-million population lacking sufficient food. Yemen has been the scene of a six-year brutal war between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis, claiming the lives of over 233,000 people. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB YAHYA ARHAB/ (ANSA).

