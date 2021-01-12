Raccolta del grano nello Yemen

ROMA, 12 GEN - epa08932286 A Yemeni collects grain off the ground split from a bag as he gets his familys food ration provided by a local aid group, Mona Relief Yemen, amid a dire humanitarian crisis, in the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 07 January 2021 (issued 12 January 2021). According to reports, the UN relief agencies have warned that the US administrations plans to designate the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization will exacerbate what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the 29-million population lacking sufficient food. Yemen has been the scene of a six-year brutal war between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis, claiming the lives of over 233,000 people. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB YAHYA ARHAB/ (ANSA).