Rimozione di un'auto danneggiata dopo un'esplosione a Kabul

KABUL, 10 GEN - epa08929602 Kabul police officers remove the wreckage of a damaged car in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2021. At least three people were killed and two others injured after a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) explosion targeted the vehicle of Zia Wadan, an Afghan journalist-turned spokesman for the Public Protection Force in Kabul. EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID (ANSA).