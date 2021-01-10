Spazzaneve a Madrid

La Germania durante la Cdm di bob a quattro a Winterberg
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 1499 casi su 10mila test (13,7%). Anche 27 decessi. Risalgono gli attualmente positivi
MADRID
10 Gennaio 2021
MADRID, 10 GEN - epa08929905 Soldiers from the Spanish Armed Forces' Military Emergency Unit (UME) work with snowploughs in Madrid, Spain, 10 January 2021, in the aftermath of Storm Filomena, which brought the heaviest snowfall on Spanish soil in decades. EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su