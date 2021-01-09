Open Arms: Matteo Salvini all'aula bunker di Palermo

Funerale Franco Colleoni,ex segretario Lega Nord, a Bergamo
ROMA
09 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 09 GEN - League leader Matteo Salvini addresses the media in Palermo, Sicily island, southern Italy, 09 January 2021. League leader Matteo Salvini arrived this morning at the bunker hall of the Ucciardone prison in Palermo for the preliminary hearing against him about the Open Arms affair. Salvini is accused of kidnapping and refusal of an official document for having prohibited the landing in Lampedusa, in August 2019, of 107 migrants rescued at sea by the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms. ANSA/ IGOR PETYX (ANSA).
