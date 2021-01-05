Un abito di Valentino esibito ad una mostra a Shanghai

ROMA, 05 GEN - epa08920194 A dress is on display as visitors stand behind a transparent screen at an art exhibition of the Italian fashion brand Valentino in Shanghai, China, 05 January 2021. The exhibit titled 'Re-Signify Part One Shanghai' features creations from current collections of Maison Valentino and its archives and runs at Shanghai's Power Station of Art Museum until 17 January. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI (ANSA).