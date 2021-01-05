Martedì 05 Gennaio 2021 | 18:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Covid:performance musicale dal vivo all'ospedale Tor vergata

Covid:performance musicale dal vivo all'ospedale Tor vergata

 
ROMA
Vaccini: Zingaretti,con ReiThera Italia è nella competizione

Vaccini: Zingaretti,con ReiThera Italia è nella competizione

 
ROMA
Un abito di Valentino esibito ad una mostra a Shanghai

Un abito di Valentino esibito ad una mostra a Shanghai

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni al Policlinico di Tor Vergata, Roma

Vaccinazioni al Policlinico di Tor Vergata, Roma

 
ROMA
Maltempo: il fiume Tevere dopo le piogge di questi giorni

Maltempo: il fiume Tevere dopo le piogge di questi giorni

 
ROMA
La 'stanza degli abbracci' per i pazienti malati di Covid

La 'stanza degli abbracci' per i pazienti malati di Covid

 
ROMA
Neve a Falcade, Veneto pronto a dichiarare stato di crisi

Neve a Falcade, Veneto pronto a dichiarare stato di crisi

 
ROMA
Napoli, resti dell'arco borbonico distrutto dalla mareggiata

Napoli, resti dell'arco borbonico distrutto dalla mareggiata

 
ROMA
Il Tevere verso la piena per le continue piogge

Il Tevere verso la piena per le continue piogge

 
ROMA
Papa: finestra chiusa dello studio, Angelus dalla biblioteca

Papa: finestra chiusa dello studio, Angelus dalla biblioteca

 
ROMA
Covid: Torino il primo giorno del 2021

Covid: Torino il primo giorno del 2021

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

Calciomercato, Bari alle grandi manovre: shopping in tutti i reparti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLotta alla pandemia
Bari, nella «control room» dove si sconfigge il Covid

Bari, nella «control room» dove si sconfigge il Covid

 
Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Covid 19, salgono a 3 i centri di vaccinazione nella Bat

Covid 19, salgono a 3 i centri di vaccinazione nella Bat

 
FoggiaLa storia
Foggia, nonno Ciccio batte il Covid 19 alla soglia dei 100 anni. Il segreto? I dolcetti

Foggia, nonno Ciccio batte il Covid 19 alla soglia dei 100 anni. Il segreto? I dolcetti

 
TarantoLa curiosità
Taranto, «Io, Simona, mamma 3.0», la figlia tra le mani e il lavoro su Instagram

Taranto, «Io, Simona, mamma 3.0», la figlia tra le mani e il lavoro su Instagram

 
PotenzaIl caso
Nucleare, ipotesi deposito in Basilicata: un coro di «no»

Nucleare, ipotesi deposito in Basilicata: un coro di «no»

 
MateraL'evento
La telefonata del Papa e il conforto agli anziani di San Giorgio Lucano

La telefonata del Papa e il conforto agli anziani di San Giorgio Lucano

 
LecceIl rogo
Maglie, bruciava scarti del suo opificio nelle campagne: denunciato

Maglie, bruciava scarti del suo opificio nelle campagne: denunciato

 
BrindisiL'operazione della polizia
Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

Brindisi, insieme alla pizza a domicilio consegnavano anche la droga: 5 arresti

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza

Covid Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Può capitare, immunità piena a seconda dose»

Puglia, dottoressa positiva 5 giorni dopo vaccino: «Sto bene». Esperto: «Può capitare, immunità dopo seconda dose»

Covid 19, in Italia verso zona gialla «rafforzata» nei giorni feriali, arancione nel weekend

Covid Italia zona rossa fino alla Befana, poi diventa arancione. Il 7 e 8 aperti bar ristoranti

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi su 4138 test: altri 20 morti. Tasso positività al 15,2%. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, 631 nuovi casi (tasso 15,2%) e 20 morti. Somministrato un terzo dei vaccini

Covid Puglia, su 10273 test 1081 nuovi positivi: 14 i morti. Tasso di positività al 10,5%

Covid Puglia, su 10273 test 1081 nuovi positivi: 14 morti. Tasso positività al 10,52%. Nel giro di 24h calano i ricoveri

ROMA

Un abito di Valentino esibito ad una mostra a Shanghai

Un abito di Valentino esibito ad una mostra a Shanghai

ROMA, 05 GEN - epa08920194 A dress is on display as visitors stand behind a transparent screen at an art exhibition of the Italian fashion brand Valentino in Shanghai, China, 05 January 2021. The exhibit titled 'Re-Signify Part One Shanghai' features creations from current collections of Maison Valentino and its archives and runs at Shanghai's Power Station of Art Museum until 17 January. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it