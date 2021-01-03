Domenica 03 Gennaio 2021 | 17:05

ROMA
Napoli, resti dell'arco borbonico distrutto dalla mareggiata

ROMA
Il Tevere verso la piena per le continue piogge

ROMA
Papa: finestra chiusa dello studio, Angelus dalla biblioteca

ROMA
Covid: Torino il primo giorno del 2021

ROMA
Gli infermieri dell'Umberto I a Roma salutano il 2020

ROMA
Fuochi d'artificio illuminano la notte romana

ROMA
La Brexit è realtà, Gb fuori dal mercato unico europeo

ROMA
Jennifer Lopez si esibisce a Times Square

ROMA
Milano si sveglia sotto la neve

ROMA
Forte grandinata sull'isola di Ponza

ROMA
La distribuzione del vaccino al Policlinico di Catanzaro

Biancorossi
Il Bari richiama i profeti in patria: Di Noia, Cianci e Galano

LecceNel salento
Casarano, insulti razzisti a migrante che chiede l'elemosina: 2 arresti

BatNella Bat
Canosa, arriva la mozione di sfiducia al vicesindaco: il politico replica sui social citando Il Padrino

PotenzaScuola
Potenza, Class@Cross: la frontiera innovativa della Dad

FoggiaLe immagini
Notte di Capodanno: a Foggia presidente consiglio comunale spara a salve dal balcone, choc sul web

Bariil consuntivo
Capodanno, atti vandalici a Palo e Adelfia: sindaci denunciano su Facebook

Tarantola bravata
Taranto, lanciano frigorifero dal balcone a Capodanno: denunciate 4 persone, c'è anche un minore

BrindisiL'emergenza
Brindisi, passeggero aereo proveniente da Gb positivo al Covid: tampone sarà analizzato

MateraLa battaglia
Matera, iniziata campagna vaccinazione contro il Covid: il primo è stato presidente provinciale medici

ROMA

ROMA, 03 GEN - The storm that in recent days has affected the seafront of Naples, southern Italy, in addition to causing considerable damage to the premises of via Partenope, has claimed another victim: it is the ancient Bourbon stone arch, the last testimony of the old Bourbon port that is portrayed in many paintings of the Neapolitan School, which collapsed due to the storms of recent days, 03 January 2021. ANSA/ CESARE ABBATE CESARE ABBATE/ (ANSA).

