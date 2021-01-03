Napoli, resti dell'arco borbonico distrutto dalla mareggiata
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Capodanno choc a Taranto: lanciano frigo dalla finestra e minore spara, tutto filmato e condiviso sul web
Coronavirus, concluso incontro con Emiliano sulla scuola: i sindacati chiedono rinvio rientro in presenza
ROMA
03 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 03 GEN - The storm that in recent days has affected the seafront of Naples, southern Italy, in addition to causing considerable damage to the premises of via Partenope, has claimed another victim: it is the ancient Bourbon stone arch, the last testimony of the old Bourbon port that is portrayed in many paintings of the Neapolitan School, which collapsed due to the storms of recent days, 03 January 2021. ANSA/ CESARE ABBATE CESARE ABBATE/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su