Gli infermieri dell'Umberto I a Roma salutano il 2020

Covid: Torino il primo giorno del 2021
Covid Puglia, boom di contagi: su quasi 11mila test 1661 positivi: 21 i morti (11 nel Barese). Positività al 15,3%. Partita Fase 1
Capodanno 2021 a Bari, la città illuminata dai botti in barba ai divieti. Puglia, solo 24 interventi dei Vvf: il bilancio dei feriti
ROMA
01 Gennaio 2021
ROMA, 01 GEN - The New Year's toast of nurses and doctors of the Covid-19 ward of the Umberto I hospital, in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2021. Italy marks the New Year in 'red zone' lockdown with a curfew from 10 pm to 7 am and New Year's Eve parties banned as part of efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI (ANSA).
