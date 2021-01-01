Venerdì 01 Gennaio 2021 | 17:30

ROMA
Covid: Torino il primo giorno del 2021

ROMA
Papa: finestra chiusa dello studio, Angelus dalla biblioteca

ROMA
Gli infermieri dell'Umberto I a Roma salutano il 2020

ROMA
Fuochi d'artificio illuminano la notte romana

ROMA
La Brexit è realtà, Gb fuori dal mercato unico europeo

ROMA
Jennifer Lopez si esibisce a Times Square

ROMA
Milano si sveglia sotto la neve

ROMA
Forte grandinata sull'isola di Ponza

ROMA
In fila per il vaccino in Germania

ROMA
La distribuzione del vaccino al Policlinico di Catanzaro

ROMA
L'inizio delle vaccinazioni in Austria

Serie B
Bari calcio, riprendono gli allenamenti in vista della rivoluzione del mercato

FoggiaA Sirene spiegate
Foggia, l'omaggio dei Vigili del Fuoco ai sanitari del Riuniti in prima linea contro il Covid

HomeIl bollettino regionale
Covid 19 in Basilicata, 159 nuovi positivi ma nessuna vittima

BariIl virus
Covid 19, muore medico di famiglia a Molfetta: è il 276esimo da inizio pandemia

Taranto1 GENNAIO 2021
Taranto, gli auguri del sindaco Melucci ai lavoratori

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Francavilla Fontana, fermato per un controllo: nascondeva 1 kg di cocaina

BatControlli di fine anno
Bisceglie, due in manette per detenzione di cocaina e bombe carta

MateraIl bilancio
Matera, all'arrivo del 2021 è deserta: solo botti per strada. Due i feriti: uno ha perso 3 dita

HomeL'evento
Tricase, allo scoccare della mezzanotte nasce Ilary: primo fiocco rosa del 2021

ROMA, 01 GEN - The city is empty and silent during the New Year's Day, Turin, Italy, 01 January 2021. Italy marks the New Year in 'red zone' lockdown with a curfew from 10 pm to 7 am and New Year's Eve parties banned, as part of efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease. ANSA/ ALESSANDRO DI MARCO (ANSA).

